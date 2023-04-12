Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 248,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 205,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE IRM opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,427 shares of company stock worth $4,914,063. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

