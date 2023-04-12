Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 159,239 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 536.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

