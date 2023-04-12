Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 55,202 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.