Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Stagwell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stagwell by 12.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stagwell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of STGW opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stagwell Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.