Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 27,549 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,549 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in 8X8 by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $432.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.29.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,981 shares of company stock valued at $198,814. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

