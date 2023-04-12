Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,161 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Employers by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Employers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Employers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Employers’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIG. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Employers in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

