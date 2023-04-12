Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 66,470 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 151,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HMN stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently -1,885.71%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

