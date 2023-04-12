Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,493 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.83.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More

