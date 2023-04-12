Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,238 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.64.

Shares of AON stock opened at $320.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

