Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,961 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 91,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.16. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

