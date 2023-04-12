Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $195.36 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.28.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.40.

About STERIS



STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

