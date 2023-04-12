Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 397,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.