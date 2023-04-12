Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

GOOGL stock opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

