Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.7% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $131.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.