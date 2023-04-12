Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

