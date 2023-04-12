ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.37

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.37 and traded as low as $24.21. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 3,400 shares changing hands.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.
