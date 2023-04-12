Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.05

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.05 and traded as high as C$22.54. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$22.35, with a volume of 51,572 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Altius Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total value of C$136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,663.10. Company insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

