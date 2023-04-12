Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,293 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $158.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of -372.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

