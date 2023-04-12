Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 24,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of -372.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.