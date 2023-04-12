Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameren Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.55.

NYSE AEE opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

