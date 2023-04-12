American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.93. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 8,963 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.