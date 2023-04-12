American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.93. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 8,963 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
