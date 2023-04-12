American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 1,963 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,963 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $20,709.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 519,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,357.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 9.0 %

NYC opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Strategic Investment by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in American Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

