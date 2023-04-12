American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 1,963 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,963 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $20,709.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 519,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,357.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment Stock Up 9.0 %
NYC opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Strategic Investment
American Strategic Investment Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Strategic Investment (NYC)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.