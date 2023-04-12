AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $979.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 47.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMSF has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

