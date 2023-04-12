AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 81.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average is $158.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.