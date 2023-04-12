Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,711,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.43 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.75 and its 200-day moving average is $255.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.