ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.22

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.30. ANA shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 382 shares.

ANA Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

