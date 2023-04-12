ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.22

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.30. ANA shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 382 shares.
ANA Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.
ANA Company Profile
ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANA (ALNPY)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.