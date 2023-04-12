Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $938,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,027,313 shares in the company, valued at $80,346,149.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $765,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

