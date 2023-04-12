Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its stake in Apple by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 48,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Apple stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.00.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

