Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.