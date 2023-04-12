Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Orion Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.4% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

