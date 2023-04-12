Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 48,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

