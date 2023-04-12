Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.
Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.
