Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.