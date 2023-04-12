Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.6% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

