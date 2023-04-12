Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

ARCC stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

