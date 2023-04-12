Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $8.03 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $8,560,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 48,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average is $146.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

