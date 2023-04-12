Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AWI opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $95.69.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

