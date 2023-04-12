ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Director Duncan Moore Acquires 20,000 Shares

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) Director Duncan Moore acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ASP Isotopes Price Performance
ASP Isotopes stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ASP Isotopes as of its most recent SEC filing.
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
