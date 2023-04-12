Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Assurant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,523,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

