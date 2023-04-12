AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $83,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 223.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,252 shares of company stock worth $45,560,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

