Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 31,329 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $71,430.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,242,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,356. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 30.3 %

AVTX stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

