Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 7,598 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $150,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 1.2 %

CDMO opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $20.47.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 155.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Avid Bioservices

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDMO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.