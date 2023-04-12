Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,389,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 417,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

