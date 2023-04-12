Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 306.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,850 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

CVX opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.73 and its 200 day moving average is $170.20.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

