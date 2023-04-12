Ballast Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ballast Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

XOM opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

