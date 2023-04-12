Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,538,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average is $130.94. The stock has a market cap of $376.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

