Barry Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.8% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,971,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

