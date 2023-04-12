Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €88.00 ($95.65) and traded as high as €99.10 ($107.72). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €98.62 ($107.20), with a volume of 1,060,245 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMW has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.