Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.44. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 59,630 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

