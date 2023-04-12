BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,537 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of UGI by 73.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

UGI Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.